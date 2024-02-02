© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm come in hot on debut single "That Fire I Touched"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 2, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST

Sydney Sleadd has just released a new single, and the first song as part of the new band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm. The new song, titled "That Fire I Touched", features "colorful splashes of surf-rock and southern-gothic synergy," and showcases the Louisville singer-songwriter in a fun, new light.

"That Fire I Touched" comes ahead of the band's upcoming album Creature Untamed, set for release on March 15. Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm are celebrating the release of their full-length debut release with a release show at Deadbird Studios on the night of the release. Fellow Louisville rockers Tsunami Samurai are scheduled to kick off the festivities.

Listen to Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm's brand new single "That Fire I Touched" here!
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior