Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm come in hot on debut single "That Fire I Touched"

Sydney Sleadd has just released a new single, and the first song as part of the new band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm. The new song, titled "That Fire I Touched", features "colorful splashes of surf-rock and southern-gothic synergy," and showcases the Louisville singer-songwriter in a fun, new light.

"That Fire I Touched" comes ahead of the band's upcoming album Creature Untamed, set for release on March 15. Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm are celebrating the release of their full-length debut release with a release show at Deadbird Studios on the night of the release. Fellow Louisville rockers Tsunami Samurai are scheduled to kick off the festivities.

Listen to Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm's brand new single "That Fire I Touched" here!