IT'S ALIVE: Declan McKenna "Sympathy" (Reading Festival, 2023)

Declan McKenna is a week away from the release of his third album What Happened to the Beach? on February 9. The English singer-songwriter released his last album Zeros in 2020, and decided to make an intentional evolution in style for his third effort. He told NME, "It’s a bit of a stark introduction to the new world I’ve created; I’ve made a new record that is as probably as different as it could be from my previous albums."

Last summer, McKenna appeared at the 2023 edition of Reading Festival, the UK's longest running popular music festival. This features the moment McKenna previewed his new album with a performance of the What Happened to the Beach? song "Sympathy".