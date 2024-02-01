Today's ear X-tacy: The Cranberries "Dreams"

From the opening guitar chord, Irish rock band The Cranberries struck perfection with their debut single, “Dreams.” It was originally released in September 1992 and later appeared on the band's 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?

The song was written by Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan and lead guitarist Noel Hogan. She was just 20 when the song was released. "I wrote that about my first love when I was living in Ireland," O’Riordan said in an interview. "It's about feeling really in love for the first time."

The song was fairly successful, reaching the top 50 of the US Hot 100 and the top 30 of the UK Singles Chart.