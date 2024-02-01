New song from Elephant Path is a meditation on life and rain

Former Louisvillian Devon Snelling aka Elephant Path is now based in Salt Lake City, Utah where he records in his home studio. His new song is called "It's Raining" accompanied with a lyric video. We've seen a lot of rain lately here in Louisville where our average rainfall is 46.2 inches per year. Salt Lake City gets about 18.57 inches per year. In other words, it's something to meditate on when it happens whereas in Louisville we get more excited about sunshine! Elephant Path's new song "It's Raining" is a meditation on life and rain, a metaphor for "life's ups and downs and not letting it, or life, get you down, and to accept life as it comes". It's also part of his goal to release new music monthly this year. The song will be streaming everywhere on Feb. 2, 2024 on Street Mission Records.