listen hear! Song of the Day: Gary Clark Jr. "Maktub"

Four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. has surprised us with a sneak peek at his eagerly awaited album, JPEG RAW, with the new single, “Maktub.” The new record, his first in five years, includes collaborations with Stevie Wonder, George Clinton, Valerie June and others. It will be released March 22 through Warner Records.

A press release teased that the new LP will showcase Clark’s “ever-expanding creative palate” and his “eclectic musical universe.”

Clark also announced a new tour that will include an appearance at The Louisville Palace on May 22nd!