Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Tee Dee Young in the 91.9 WFPK Studio

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:10 PM EST
Tee Dee Young
Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
Tee Dee Young

Kentucky Music Hall of Famer and life-long bluesman, guitarist, songwriter, and performer Tee Dee Young graced the 91.9 WFPK studio before his appearance at Headliners with Sheryl Rouse on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. He has a new single called "Love Me No More" and told us all about how the song came together by making a chance call to a cousin in Detroit. He also played a song called "Bye Bye Baby" and the funny story behind it. Listen to our interview and check out his new song below, now streaming everywhere.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
