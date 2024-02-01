Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Tee Dee Young in the 91.9 WFPK Studio

Kentucky Music Hall of Famer and life-long bluesman, guitarist, songwriter, and performer Tee Dee Young graced the 91.9 WFPK studio before his appearance at Headliners with Sheryl Rouse on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. He has a new single called "Love Me No More" and told us all about how the song came together by making a chance call to a cousin in Detroit. He also played a song called "Bye Bye Baby" and the funny story behind it. Listen to our interview and check out his new song below, now streaming everywhere.