Today's ear X-tacy: INXS "Need You Tonight"

Australian group INXS had numerous hits worldwide throughout their career, but only one song made it to the #1 spot on the US charts. It was this week in 1988, INXS topped the charts with their single, “Need You Tonight.” It was released as the first single from their massively successful 1987 album, Kick. The song was actually a last minute addition to the record. Three other songs from the album made it to the top 10 in the US.

Perhaps you were lucky enough to see them perform it live on their Kick album tour at Louisville Gardens on March 10th, 1988? That was their second Louisville appearance. They also played the Gardens August 14th, 1986.