listen hear! Song of the Day: Brittany Howard "Prove It To You"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 30, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

Best known for her rock and soul vocals with Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has shared “Nothing To Prove,” the third single from her upcoming sophomore solo album release, What Now, set for release this Friday, 2/9.

“My next song is one I’m really proud of,” Howard shared on social media recently. “It’s different than anything I’ve ever done but felt like a cornerstone of the new record. The band and I are excited to perform this one live for you all.”

In a statement that accompanied the single’s arrival, she added, “I wanted to write a fun four-on-the-floor dance track that makes you want to dance but at the same time lyrically looked at the complexities of being in a relationship. I love those songs that might not be exactly what they appear to be on the surface.”
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
