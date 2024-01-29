© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Bettye Lavette "Things Have Changed" (New York, 2018)

Otis Junior
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Happy birthday Bettye Lavette! The soul singer was born on this day in 1946 in Muskegon, Michigan, and raised in Detroit. She recorded her first single "My Man - He's a Lovin' Man" at only sixteen years old, and eventually saw the record reach the R&B top ten chart.

Throughout the 1960s and 70s, released a number of singles on various record labels, and briefly toured with the James Brown Revue.

In 2005, her career was received a significant boost when her album I've Got My Own Hell to Raise was met with critical acclaim and widespread notoriety. This video finds her at Paste Studios in New York City in 2018 performing the title track of her album "Things Have Changed".
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
