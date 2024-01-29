IT'S ALIVE: Bettye Lavette "Things Have Changed" (New York, 2018)

Happy birthday Bettye Lavette! The soul singer was born on this day in 1946 in Muskegon, Michigan, and raised in Detroit. She recorded her first single "My Man - He's a Lovin' Man" at only sixteen years old, and eventually saw the record reach the R&B top ten chart.

Throughout the 1960s and 70s, released a number of singles on various record labels, and briefly toured with the James Brown Revue.

In 2005, her career was received a significant boost when her album I've Got My Own Hell to Raise was met with critical acclaim and widespread notoriety. This video finds her at Paste Studios in New York City in 2018 performing the title track of her album "Things Have Changed".