Elephant Corduroys follow their second album asking "Where'd All The Time Go?"

Elephant Corduroys finished last year with the release of their second album MUCH LOVE, and started off 2024 with a brand new single asking "Where'd All The Time Go?".

We first heard from the Crestwood, KY band when they released their first album What Have We Become? in 2022. The new album expands on the pop-indie sound that the band started building in 2020, and their new song "Where Did All The Time Go?" addresses how quickly things have changed since then.

Listen to the new single here, and stream their album MUCH LOVE below.