Today's ear X-tacy: A Flock Of Seagulls "Space Age Love Song"

WFPK presents legendary new wave band A Flock Of Seagulls on Saturday, January 27th at the Mercury Ballroom. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1982. “Space Age Love Song” was the second single released from the album.

Lead singer Mike Score shared the meaning behind this song: "'Space Age' was just about intimacy, if you'd like. When you meet somebody there is an instant eye contact if the chemistry is right. If everything is right, you catch their eye... that whole 'across the crowded room/caught your eye' thing. The lyrics explain that: 'I saw your eyes and you made me smile.'"