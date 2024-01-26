Phourist & the Photons' otherworldly new EP Citizen Celestial is out now

Phourist & the Photons recently released a new EP called Citizen Celestial. The Louisville band, led by singer-songwriter Nick Hill, released the EP exclusively on Bandcamp and shared a video for the single "Okay, I Will Swim With You...".

Hill said of the single, "It’s a little song I wrote about realizing you’re in a budding friendship or romance or what-have-ye and deciding to give your full heart to it. In my case, my girlfriend Hilary, who just so happens to love swimming. At least that’s what it means to me. I’m also a-ok with the literal interpretation of it being about swimming haha."

The single arrived with a music video that leans heavily into the imagery of swimming and water. "Special thanks to local filmmaker Anthony Heiskell for shooting the video last week! I think it blends well with the very atmospheric nature of the song! Also gotta give a shoutout to Andrew Critchelow’s electric guitar lines on it because they are just really pretty," Hill shared.

Watch the video for "Okay, I Will Swim With You..." here, and listen to the Citizen Celestial EP on Bandcamp below.