listen hear! Song of the Day: Noah Kahan and Sam Fender "Homesick"

Following the release of various Stick Season re-make collaborations with Hozier, Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves, Noah Kahan has teamed up with British songwriter Sam Fender on a new version of “Homesick.”

Speaking about how their collaboration came about, Kahan shared, “When I first heard Sam Fender’s music, I stopped what I was doing, started [playing] ‘Dead Boys’ from the beginning, and listened four more times. It was everything I loved about a song.”

“I followed this artist like a crazy person, checking every day to see if he had dropped new music. Reading every lyric and looking for his interpretation of what they meant. I must have listened to ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ 1,000 times before ‘Seventeen Going Under’ came out, and I had never felt so connected to a song.”

“I come from a very different place than Sam did, that much was clear in the lyrics, but it felt like I had grown up the same. The nostalgia, pride, bitterness, confusion, and anger that Sam wrote about feeling was so similar to what I was feeling about my childhood and my hometown at the time.”

“I loved the idea of the song being a transatlantic call-and-response between two young kids desperate to escape their hometowns,” Fender explained. “The ‘running away’ theme has been done to death by myself, and many other artists over the last 50 years, but it’s relatable.”

Kahan added, “This song was the final push for me to start writing about my own experiences.”