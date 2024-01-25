IT'S ALIVE: D'Angelo "Send It On" (2000)

D'Angelo released his second album Voodoo on this day in 2000. The album was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and is regarded as a seminal work in the neo-soul genre. It features work with the now-legendary Soulquarians music collective, and showcased a more evolved artist since the release of his successful 1995 debut Brown Sugar.

Voodoo was a fast success, but the multi-instrumentalist and producer grew increasingly frustrated with his hyper-sexualized image, which led to complications with touring and promotion. These complications turned into a long-term hiatus that he wouldn't break until the release of his critically acclaimed 2014 album Black Messiah.

This video captures D'Angelo while the excitement of Voodoo was still very much alive. Here, he gives a finely-tuned and thoughtfully prepared performance of one of the album standouts "Send It On".