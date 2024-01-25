Brit Taylor's Kentucky Blue gets "Bluegrassed"

Eastern Kentucky artist Brit Taylor released her album Kentucky Blue a year ago on February 2, 2023. In honor of that anniversary, she's releasing a bluegrass version called Kentucky Blue Grassed on Feb. 2, 2024. Out of the 8 songs on the new album, 5 are from the previous record given a bluegrass reworking and 3 are new original songs to share. Brit grew up on bluegrass music and it's a return to her roots. The previous album was produced by Sturgill Simpson. The new one is produced by her husband, Adam Chaffins, who's a bluegrass musician. "He knows bluegrass better than anybody, and he knows my voice better than anyone else," says Taylor on Chaffins producing. "He hears me singing in bars, clubs, theaters, studios, the car, the kitchen and the shower.”

One of those new originals is called "Saint Anthony". Penned with Adam Wright, it is the story of a man who sailed away on whiskey wings and a strong-minded woman determined to find him with a heartfelt plea to Saint Anthony, the patron saint of the lost and found. About the song Taylor says “I love this song. I learned about Saint Anthony one day when I was hunting for a lost belt, and a good friend told me to ask to Saint Anthony to help me find it. So I did. I found the belt almost immediately. A couple days later, I started singing ‘St. Anthony, won’t you help me find my keys’. Not only did I find the keys, I started thinking about what a cool song it could be, especially about a man who has run off and his wife asking St. Anthony for help. It reminded me of my grandparents’ courtship and love story – my Pawpaw Hillard was a bit wild in his drinking days and my Mamaw was always hunting him down." Check out the video below and stay tuned for more from Brit Taylor who recently made Nashville Scene's Artists to Watch for 2024.