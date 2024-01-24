© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Tears For Fears "Change"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

On this day in 1983, the British band Tears For Fears released “Change”, the fourth single from their debut album, The Hurting. Written by Roland Orzabal and sung by bassist Curt Smith, it would eventually become the second hit from their album following the success of “Mad World”.

The song also gave Tears for Fears their first charting single in the United States when it cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in August 1983. "Change" was also a big international success, reaching the Top 40 in numerous countries.

When asked about the song’s meaning, songwriter Roland Orzabal said, “It's not really about much. It's just one of those cheap pop lyrics.
