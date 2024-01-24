IT'S ALIVE: Norah Jones "Day Dreaming" (2003)

Aretha Franklin released her eighteenth studio album Young, Gifted and Black on this day in 1972. One of Franklin's most memorable and successful releases, it peaked at number 2 on Billboard's R&B album charts, and reached number 11 on the main album chart.

One of the standout tracks on the album is the ethereal love ballad "Day Dreaming". Franklin wrote the hypnotic song with inspiration from her romantic involvement with Temptations' singer Dennis Edwards. Soul legend Donny Hathaway later contributed his talents on electric piano to the song.

This performance features Norah Jones in 2003, performing "Day Dreaming" during a tribute to Aretha Franklin on BET.