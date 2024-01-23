They Never Met In Person But Make Great Music Together as 'Shadowtime'

The Modern Age of Technology allows for two people who never met in person to make great music together as is the case for Shadowtime. Bradley Coomes (former bass player for Louisville band The Pine Club) and Maine resident Kimberly Kommeier met online in a Facebook group. He recorded all the instruments at home while she provided the vocals. The result is a throwback stripped down rock album called Shadowtime VOL01. Their song "See Me" is catchy as can be, reminiscent of late 80's/early 90's rock. Check out the new album below!