They Never Met In Person But Make Great Music Together as 'Shadowtime'

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published January 23, 2024 at 11:47 AM EST
Shadowtime
Bradley Coomes
Shadowtime

The Modern Age of Technology allows for two people who never met in person to make great music together as is the case for Shadowtime. Bradley Coomes (former bass player for Louisville band The Pine Club) and Maine resident Kimberly Kommeier met online in a Facebook group. He recorded all the instruments at home while she provided the vocals. The result is a throwback stripped down rock album called Shadowtime VOL01. Their song "See Me" is catchy as can be, reminiscent of late 80's/early 90's rock. Check out the new album below!
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
