listen hear! Song of the Day: "it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful" - Norah Jones "Running"

On March 8th, the nine-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will release her ninth solo studio album Visions, a collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels. She’s shared the official video for the album’s lead single “Running.” The song was co-written by Jones and Michels and features Norah on vocals, piano, guitar, and bass with Leon on drums and baritone saxophone. Jones previously worked with on her 2023 single “Can You Believe” and her 2021 holiday album, I Dream of Christmas.

“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and ‘Running’ was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake,” Jones said in a statement. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”