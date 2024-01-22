Today's ear X-tacy: INXS "Never Tear Us Apart"

One of the most charismatic performers in modern rock, Australian singer, songwriter and actor Michael Hutchence was born January 22, 1960. He was co-founder, lead singer, and lyricist of the rock band the Farriss Brothers in 1977, later renamed INXS.

Hutchence was also a member of the short-lived band Max Q and recorded some solo material, alongside acting in films such as Dogs in Space and Frankenstein Unbound.

Hutchence died November 22, 1997. His exact cause of death was uncertain. It was widely accepted to have been suicide by hanging. Others have stated a belief in the rumor that his death was the accidental result of autoerotic asphyxiation. Either way, it was a tragic loss

Following his funeral, members of INXS and his younger brother Rhett carried his casket out of the church as the INXS ballad "Never Tear Us Apart" was played.

In memory of Michael Hutchence we play “Never Tear Us Apart” as today’s ear X-tacy.

Check out this February 1997 live performance of the song: