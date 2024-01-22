© 2024 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Cage The Elephant "Neon Pill"

Published January 22, 2024
Published January 22, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST
Neil Krug
Cage The Elephant

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

Call it a comeback of sorts. Bowling Green, Kentucky’s Cage The Elephanthas shared the new song "Neon Pill”. It’s the group's first new music since their album, Social Cues, which won Best Rock album at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

It also marks their first release since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested on gun charges in 2023. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The plea allowed him to avoid jail time.

The band is also set to take the live stage once again in 2024. They’re currently booked for Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
