listen hear! Song of the Day: Cage The Elephant "Neon Pill"

Call it a comeback of sorts. Bowling Green, Kentucky’s Cage The Elephanthas shared the new song "Neon Pill”. It’s the group's first new music since their album, Social Cues, which won Best Rock album at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

It also marks their first release since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested on gun charges in 2023. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The plea allowed him to avoid jail time.

The band is also set to take the live stage once again in 2024. They’re currently booked for Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.