IT'S ALIVE: Nanna "The Vine" (London, 2023)

Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir first released music as a solo artist under the moniker Songbird. That work led her to become part of the internationally acclaimed Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, and lives of each of the members were forever changed. After releasing multiple successful albums as a band, the pandemic forced them (like most musical groups) into a hiatus.

It was at that time that Nanna returned to making music on her own. That exploration would develop into an album titled How To Start a Garden, released in the summer of 2023. This video features a special performance captured at the end of last year. Nanna walks around the public garden St Dunstand in the East in London, singing "The Vine" amongst unexpecting passersby.