Michiel Huisman on Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon, & Game of Thrones

Michiel Huisman talks to Kyle Meredith about his role in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The film revolves around a colony on the edge of the galaxy facing a threat from a tyrannical government. Huisman discusses his experience acting in a space opera, his character as a "simple farmer," and what it's like working with Zack Snyder. He also shares insights into the dynamics on set, not getting overwhelmed by the vast scope of the story, and the experience of acting alongside Ed Skrein, whom he replaced in Game of Thrones.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.