listen hear! Song of the Day: Pete Yorn "Someday, Someday"

Following his acting debut in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Pete Yorn has shared his introspective new song “Someday, Someday.” For the new acoustic number Yorn collaborated with Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee and Josh Gudwin.

Yorn spoke about the song’s inspiration: “I remember thinking about a friend who had lost their way and the secrets people keep; and the last time I had seen her. It was co-written and recorded and mixed by the great Josh Gudwin at Henson Studios in Hollywood, California. Then we sent it to my old pal Rami Jaffee who added some extra instrumentation.”

The new track is accompanied by a cinematic video. “I knew I wanted something in deep black and white, noir. I sent my friend ‘Jersey’ Jim Wright the song and he knew just what to do for the video,” Yorn shared in an interview with Rolling Stone. “We shot it at the old Warner Grand Theater. Built in the 1930s, it was the first sound equipped theater in the south bay. Projected throughout the video are old Super 8 films that Jim had shot of me back in the early 2000s that had only recently been developed. So there’s a bit of reflection and assessment of the passage of time going on in there.”

Watch the Jim Wright-directed video below.