Today's ear X-tacy: Jellyfish "The King Is Half Undressed"

John Timmons
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

During their brief five-year existence, the American rock band Jellyfish attracted critical acclaim and a devoted cult following, but struggled against the prevailing rock trends of the day, mainly grunge and hair metal.

The San Francisco based group was known for their blend of 1960s classic rock and power pop. They released two albums, Bellybutton in 1990. and 1993’s Spilt Milk ,which the band viewed as their “masterpiece”. The band called it quits in 1994 due to poor record sales..

For today’s ear X-tacy we’re featuring “The King Is Half Undressed", the first single released from their debut album, Bellybutton.
