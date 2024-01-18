Out of Luck But Still Hopeful Is The Sentiment in Cherry Saints' New Single

Louisville band Cherry Saints are considering themselves new and improved as they've gone from being a trio to a quartet with the addition of new member Jeffrey Gaioni on co-vocals and guitar. Matthew Adam, Ty Montesa, and John Tolbert make up the rest of the band as the original members. They just released a new catchy single called "You Are The B Side of My One Track Mind". Matthew says ""B-Side" to me is about that feeling that you're out of luck but you're still hopeful because of all the wishes you've made on shooting stars. This song is an important one for us as it's our first song with our pal, Jeffrey. The way the song came together felt so natural and fun from our hang outs to when it came down to the final touches. We're so very excited the song is not just ours but yours now too. So, play it with your friends, family, crushes, significant others... or maybe when you're all alone in your room sometimes." The song is now streaming everywhere.