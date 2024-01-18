© 2024 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Mumford & Sons and Pharrell "Good People"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:30 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

British trio Mumford & Sons (Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane) and legendary singer/producer Pharrell Williams became friends over a decade ago while touring festivals. They had often discussed making music together, but it wasn’t until last summer, when the band was back out on the road headlining a string of shows that they reconnected at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. It was there that they decided to join up in New York and then Paris to write and record some new songs together, with Pharrell producing. The first result of those sessions is the gospel- inspired new song, “Good People.”

Alongside his production of the track, Pharrell also joined the band on backing vocals, and invited the Native Vocalists, a 6-piece vocal choir from the USA and Canada, hailing from their respective Native American Tribes.

The song received its live debut at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show this week:
