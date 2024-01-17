© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Gracie Abrams on Grammy nomination, Taylor Swift, & upcoming LP with Aaron Dessner

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 17, 2024 at 7:35 PM EST

Gracie Abrams talks Good Riddance, Noah Kahan collab, & the Buccaneers soundtrack

Gracie Abrams talks to Kyle Meredith about her Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, her debut album Good Riddance, and her ongoing work with Aaron Dessner on her next LP. Abrams discusses her reaction to the Grammy nomination, the personal nature of Good Riddance, and the impact of touring on her perspective of the album. She also delves into how her songwriting evolved after collaborating with Dessner, offering insights into the sound of her upcoming record. Additionally, Abrams touches on the deluxe edition of Good Riddance, her contribution to the Buccaneers soundtrack, and her experience opening for Taylor Swift.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.