Gracie Abrams on Grammy nomination, Taylor Swift, & upcoming LP with Aaron Dessner

Gracie Abrams talks to Kyle Meredith about her Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, her debut album Good Riddance, and her ongoing work with Aaron Dessner on her next LP. Abrams discusses her reaction to the Grammy nomination, the personal nature of Good Riddance, and the impact of touring on her perspective of the album. She also delves into how her songwriting evolved after collaborating with Dessner, offering insights into the sound of her upcoming record. Additionally, Abrams touches on the deluxe edition of Good Riddance, her contribution to the Buccaneers soundtrack, and her experience opening for Taylor Swift.

