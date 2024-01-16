SoundTRAX: "Keep Your Distance"

Today's SoundTRAX selection is not a blockbuster, well-known film, but one thing is certain:

It is Louisville through and through.

2005's Keep Your Distance was not the first time director Stu Pollard used Kentucky as a backdrop for one of his films, but it's one that is particularly easy for me to be biased about.

Filmed in and around Louisville, it involves the radio profession and some of our brilliant local artists were featured on the soundtrack.

The cast includes Gil Bellows of Ally McBeal fame, Kissing Jessica Stein's Jennifer Westfeldt, Kim Raver from Grey's Anatomy, plus veteran character actors Stacy Keach and Elizabeth Peña.

Bellows is an on-air personality on a certain heritage news/talk station in town who is having marital issues while dealing with feelings for a mystery woman, as well as threatening letters from a stalker.

At the time I was working in that building where it was being filmed and somehow ended up with a very small part in the movie as a cop. It was filmed at 6th and Jefferson in the middle of the night and I learned I do not look good in uniform.

But I did get to put handcuffs on Gil Bellows, so there are worse ways to spend your time.

But let's talk about the music, the absolute best part.

Stu asked Sara Havens and Cary Stemle at LEO magazine to invite local musicians to submit songs to potentially be in it, which resulted in over 1,800 submissions.

And if I could just give a little shout out to a certain friend and coworker, if you read the liner notes of the soundtrack, you'll see this quote from Stu:

"I'd be remiss if I didn't take a moment to thank John Timmons, who I credit for piquing my interest in the Louisville music scene. The founder of the legendary ear X-tacy— the best music store in the world... John embodies the independent spirit that inspires artists of all kinds to keep moving in new directions."

I concur.

Those chosen included the late, great Tim Krekel, Peter Searcy, Artgeko, The Muckrakers, The Middle Men, Graciela Perrone, Waterproof Blonde, The Accountants, 10 Months Later, plus David Grissom with Carter Wood.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with the band formerly known as 100 Acre Wood, the band who, according to a recent Facebook post, will be releasing new music soon after a 16-year hiatus.

From the film Keep Your Distance, it's Louisville's Digby with the title track.