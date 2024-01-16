© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: John Muq "Runaway"

Louisville Public Media | authorBy John Timmons
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 6:30 AM EST
Jon Muq
Easy Eye Sound
Jon Muq

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Muqrecently released his single, “Runaway.” The track was produced by The Black Key’s Dan Auerbach and released on Dan’s Easy Eye Sound label.

Muq, who grew up poor in Uganda, became obsessed with music at the age of 7. He first picked up a guitar in 2014. The self-taught musician had dreams of traveling abroad and sharing his music. His experience busking on the streets of Kampala eventually lead to following his dream, landing in Austin, Texas where he launched his career.

Jon’s soul-filled pop music draws from African as well as western musical trends and traditions. “These days the world is sad,” he shared, “so I wanted to make happy songs. I wanted to write songs that connected with the listener in a very personal way. When someone listens to my music, it’s not just about me and what I’m singing. It’s about how they understand the songs individually. I think these songs can speak many languages, depending on what you want from them.”

“When I arrived in America, I was coming from a different part of the world, and I was very lost. I didn’t have a plan. I didn’t know what was coming tomorrow. I just following instinct. I always thought, If I can communicate with people through music, it will make me feel like I am not alone. I can speak to people very intimately using music.”

Jon has toured with Billy Joel, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, Amythyst Kiah, Corinne Bailey Rae, and others.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
seeStoriesBy

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.