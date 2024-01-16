© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Abigail Fierce released a pop-punk inspired new single "Daphne"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST
Abigail Fierce
Krista Koleske
Abigail Fierce

Louisville's Abigail Killmeier now resides in Los Angeles as she has been chipping away at an acting career with parts on Love, Victor and the late This is Us. Under the name Abigail Fierce, she's a multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter who makes some very catchy pop tunes. Her latest is about falling in love with a cute Barista at the Coffee Shop and making up a name for her hence the title "Daphne". The song is now streaming everywhere. Check out the video below.

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.