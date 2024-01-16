Abigail Fierce released a pop-punk inspired new single "Daphne"

Louisville's Abigail Killmeier now resides in Los Angeles as she has been chipping away at an acting career with parts on Love, Victor and the late This is Us. Under the name Abigail Fierce, she's a multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter who makes some very catchy pop tunes. Her latest is about falling in love with a cute Barista at the Coffee Shop and making up a name for her hence the title "Daphne". The song is now streaming everywhere. Check out the video below.