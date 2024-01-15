Dove Cameron: "When I was younger, I didn't know what was created and what was authentic"

Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit join Kyle Meredith to discuss the second season of Schmigadoon on Apple TV+. They talk about the show becoming an anthology series, the shift in timeline to the darker fare of the 60s and 70s, and the influences from various musicals. The actors also touch on the distinction between their characters and themselves, speculate on a potential third season, and share insights into their own solo music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.