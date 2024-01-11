Culprits' Nathan Stewart-Jarrett & Niamh Algar on heists, assassins, & escaping garbage trucks

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Niamh Algar chat with Kyle Meredith about their roles in the Disney Plus/Hulu series Culprits. The show takes a unique approach by focusing on the aftermath of a high-stakes heist, exploring what happens to the crew of elite criminals after they've gone their separate ways. The actors discuss their appreciation for this fresh take and emphasize the importance of the queer family narrative in the story. Algar reflects on the complexity of the characters and Stewart-Jarrett shares insights into playing what feels like two different roles, jumping between timelines and personalities. They also delve into the challenges of filming specific scenes and the story behind the masks used during the heist.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.