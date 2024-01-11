Blind Feline released a feel-good Jimmy Buffett style single "Caribbean Ocean"

© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Published January 11, 2024 at 12:41 PM EST
Blind Feline's "Caribbean Ocean"
Blind Feline's "Caribbean Ocean"

One thing the late, great, Jimmy Buffett was good at was creating a tropical mood with his music, instantly transporting us to a sunny beach by the ocean or setting us to sail on a boat with a fruity drink in our hand. Kentucky band Blind Feline does the same with their new song "Caribbean Ocean" with a sing-a-long chorus and a good story. From the band:

"This jaunty honky tonk / Jimmy Buffett style love song was sent to the band over a phone recording demo and recorded within a week of writing it. Caribbean Ocean is a feel good follow up to our debut album Kentucky Drifter, featuring the pedal steel, piano and 5 part vocal harmonies. The fun country song is an adventurous groovy sing-along with a jammy, dirty Blind Feline twist."

Caribbean Ocean was Written, Produced and Mixed by Oliver Sayani
Recorded & Mastered by Robbie Dunham
Artwork by Jimbo Valentine
Vox/guitar - Oliver Sayani
Drums/vox - Matthew Griffin
Bass/vox - Dylan Forester
Piano/vox/vocal arr. - Carter Elliott
Steel/harmonica/vox - Jacob Dillard
Background vocals - Mallory Rice
