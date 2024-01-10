SoundTRAX: "Moonage Daydream"

It has somehow been eight years since we were all blindsided by the death of David Bowie.

When it was first announced in 2016 I was sure it was a hoax. I must have checked three or four sources for verification because it seemed impossible. He was only 69. He was an artistic chameleon, a visionary. We throw the word around too much but he was, in fact, a genius.

So on this sad anniversary, we all could use a pick me up. So for today's SoundTRAX we're featuring music from Brett Morgen's 2022 Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream.

For a Bowie fan it's a must-see. Already seen it? Watch it again to see all the elements you missed the first time. It's on multiple streaming services right now.

Moonage Daydream is narrated by Bowie himself and features never-before-seen footage and performances, and also highlight Bowie’s work in dance, painting, sculpture, screenwriting, acting, and more.

Morgen, with permission from Bowie's widow, Iman, was given access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all of his master recordings and hours of discovered 35mm and 16mm film of his stage performances.

So it was a given that the soundtrack would be something special, right? Oh yeah.

This is no boring greatest hits collection.

The music on the album consists of rare or previously unreleased live tracks, as well as newly created remixes, interspersed with monologues from Bowie himself.

For today's SoundTRAX selection I want to play one of my favorite tunes from the the whopping 45-song set. And it just so happens to feature another rock legend we also lost on this day one year ago. It's a performance that was recorded during Bowie’s last-ever Ziggy Stardust concert in 1973.

From Moonage Daydream it's David Bowie featuring the great Jeff Beck on guitar, with a medley of Bowie's "The Jean Genie" and The Beatles' "Love Me Do."