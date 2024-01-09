Today's ear X-tacy: New York Dolls "Looking For A Kiss"

Best known as the flamboyant frontman for the glam/punk rock band New York Dolls, David Johansen is celebrating his 74th birthday today. He is also known for his work under the pseudonym Buster Poindexter, and for playing the Ghost of Christmas Past in Scrooged.

In honor of David’s birthday, we’re featuring “Looking For A Kiss,” one of our favorite tracks from the New York Dolls 1973 debut album as today’s ear X-tacy.

