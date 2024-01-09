listen hear! Song of the Day: Liam Gallagher and Stone Roses guitarist John Squire collaborate and shine on “Just Another Rainbow”

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have just shared their first collaborative song, “Just Another Rainbow.” The Manchester duo said in a press release that they plan to release more new music in 2024: “There will be much more new music to come — and there could well be shows, too.”

“I think John’s a top songwriter,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.

Squire offered, “To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

At age 16, Gallagher attended a Stone Roses concert, which he described in the press release as “life-changing.”

The pair first met when their previous bands were in the studio working on new albums. Oasis was recording their debut album Definitely Maybe, while The Stone Roses were making their highly anticipated second record, The Second Coming.

In 2022, Squire joined Gallagher onstage to play a cover of the Oasis classic “Champagne Supernova,” which fueled rumors of a possible collaboration between the two.