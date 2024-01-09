© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Joan Baez "Love Song to a Stranger" (France, 1973)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 9, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Happy birthday to Joan Baez! The musician and activist was born in New York City, and has released over 30 albums in her more than 60-year career. She released her self-titled debut album in 1960 after performing at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival, and achieved immediate success with her recorded music. She is fluent in both English and Spanish, and has recorded music in at least six languages.

This video features Baez during a 1973 concert in France. Here, she gives a hypnotizing performance of "Love Song to a Stranger".
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.