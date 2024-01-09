IT'S ALIVE: Joan Baez "Love Song to a Stranger" (France, 1973)

Happy birthday to Joan Baez! The musician and activist was born in New York City, and has released over 30 albums in her more than 60-year career. She released her self-titled debut album in 1960 after performing at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival, and achieved immediate success with her recorded music. She is fluent in both English and Spanish, and has recorded music in at least six languages.

This video features Baez during a 1973 concert in France. Here, she gives a hypnotizing performance of "Love Song to a Stranger".