© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Doors' Robby Krieger: "Jim Morrison really wanted to do a blues album"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 8, 2024 at 7:25 PM EST

The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison, Lonnie Mac, and the blues sessions that lead to 1970's Morrison Hotel

In this 2020 interview, The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger discusses the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel with Kyle Meredith. Krieger shares insights into the making of the album, highlighting the blues influences and the back-to-basics approach the band embraced. He delves into the creation of the solo for "Peace Frog" and the involvement of bassist Lonnie Mac on "Roadhouse Blues."

The conversation shifts to Krieger's album, The Ritual Begins At Sundown. He draws connections between the album and Morrison Hotel, particularly in the song "The Hitch," and reveals a strong influence from Frank Zappa. Krieger also touches on the deluxe edition of 1971's LA Woman.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.