The Doors' Robby Krieger: "Jim Morrison really wanted to do a blues album"

In this 2020 interview, The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger discusses the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel with Kyle Meredith. Krieger shares insights into the making of the album, highlighting the blues influences and the back-to-basics approach the band embraced. He delves into the creation of the solo for "Peace Frog" and the involvement of bassist Lonnie Mac on "Roadhouse Blues."

The conversation shifts to Krieger's album, The Ritual Begins At Sundown. He draws connections between the album and Morrison Hotel, particularly in the song "The Hitch," and reveals a strong influence from Frank Zappa. Krieger also touches on the deluxe edition of 1971's LA Woman.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.