IT'S ALIVE: boygenius "Not Strong Enough" (2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 8, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

boygenius are Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker & Lucy Dacus. The supergroup of loved indie singer-songwriters released their debut album The Record in 2023, and enjoyed a very successful year. The album received an impressive seven Grammy award nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

This video shows the power of the trio of musicians as they perform "Not Strong Enough" in a stripped sessions for BBC Music.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

