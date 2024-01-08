IT'S ALIVE: boygenius "Not Strong Enough" (2023)

boygenius are Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker & Lucy Dacus. The supergroup of loved indie singer-songwriters released their debut album The Record in 2023, and enjoyed a very successful year. The album received an impressive seven Grammy award nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

This video shows the power of the trio of musicians as they perform "Not Strong Enough" in a stripped sessions for BBC Music.