Today's ear X-tacy: Blondie "Heart Of Glass"

Featured on Blondie's 1978 album, Parallel Lines, “Heart Of Glass” was released as the record's third single in1979, and became an unexpected international hit. It reached number one on the charts in several countries, including the US and UK.

Blondie members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein wrote the first version of this song in early 1974, shortly after they first met. The early version was called "Once I Had a Love.” Later they would refer to it as "The Disco Song” before finally settling on "Heart Of Glass."

"When we did 'Heart Of Glass' it wasn't too cool in our social set to play disco,” Debby Harry said in an interview. “But we did it because we wanted to be uncool”

Chris Stein added, "We didn't expect the original to be that big. We only did it as a novelty item to put more diversity into the album."

Today we want to Blondie's Chris Stein a happy 74th birthday!

