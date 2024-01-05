© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Suki Waterhouse: "I think Daisy Jones & The Six gave me a gift as an artist"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 5, 2024 at 9:13 PM EST
Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Daisy Jones & The Six, touring with Father John Misty, and plans for her next album

Suki Waterhouse joins Kyle Meredith to delve into various aspects of her career and recent projects. The actress and musician discusses her single, To Love, and the unexpected success of Daisy Jones & The Six. Waterhouse shares insights into her experiences touring with Father John Misty and reveals her plans for releasing more singles and working on the next album. The conversation also touches on the viral success of "Good Looking."

Waterhouse sheds light on the challenges the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six has faced in planning a potential tour, including rehearsals. She speculates on what a second season of the show could entail, emphasizing the importance of her character's abortion storyline. Additionally, Waterhouse provides a glimpse into her current projects, including a film with Sam Claflin and Eddie Marsan.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

