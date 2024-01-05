Omar J. Dorsey on the yacht rock, cameos, & rollercoaster journey of HBO Max's Bookie

Omar J. Dorsey joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his role in Bookie, a new buddy comedy from Chuck Lorre. The series, starring Dorsey alongside Sebastian Maniscalco, explores the challenges faced by two bookies in the midst of the impending legalization of sports betting. The actors navigate through a world of unpredictable clients and the unique lifestyle that comes with their profession, offering viewers a comedic rollercoaster journey across various facets of Los Angeles.

Dorsey shares insights into the audition process and how he secured the role in Bookie. He discusses the onscreen chemistry he found with Sebastian Maniscalco and highlights the enjoyable experience of performing a Chuck Lorre script. The conversation also touches on Dorsey's interactions with Charlie Sheen, including fun moments on set and the exploration of addiction as a theme throughout the series.

The actor reflects on the darker aspects of addiction portrayed in the show and delves into the ongoing music gag, revealing his personal affinity for yacht rock and his enjoyment of spending time with friend Curtis Harding. Additionally, Dorsey shares how he draws inspiration from Pablo Picasso for his career.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.