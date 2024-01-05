© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Matt Ngesa "Muse" (2023)

By Otis Junior
Published January 5, 2024 at 1:09 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Matt Ngesa is a Kenyan singer-songwriter with an undeniable soul and a mission to shed light on the rich art and culture of Kenya. The son of a preacher, Ngesa studied at a Bible college in New York from 2016 to 2018. Upon returning to Kenya, he became passionate about creating musical moments in Kenya that could compare to his time in New York.

It was then that he began learning how to produce music, and in 2020, he released his debut EP Rem Me. This video features a stripped performance of a previously unreleased song titled "Muse".
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
