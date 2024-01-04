Today's ear X-tacy: R.E.M. "Losing My Religion"

Happy 64th birthday to R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe. He was born in Decatur, Georgia on January 4, 1960. As fate would have it, he met Peter Buck, working as a clerk at Wuxtry Records in nearby Athens who happened to share his taste in music. They later bring Mike Mills and Bill Berry into the fold to form the band. It was one year later that they released their debut single, "Radio Free Europe." The rest is history. Absolutely one of our favorite bands!

Check out this bit of silliness with Michael, Peter and Mike performing with the Muppets: