89.3 WFPL News
listen hear! Song of the Day: Slowdive "alife"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 4, 2024 at 6:30 AM EST
Ingrid Pop
/
Dead Oceans

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10

Shoegaze pioneers Slowdive released Everything Is Alive, their fifth studio album, in September last year. It is their first album in six years from the British band and their second since reforming, following their self-titled album released in 2017. One of our favorite tunes on the album is the lush track, “alife.”

“‘Alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record,” Slowdive’s Neil Halstead shared in a statement. “Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it… it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in. We decided if he could handle that one he could probably do the whole record. Our friend Jake Nelson did a really nice animation for this song; it takes some of the imagery from the artwork and digs a little deeper into that.”

Check out the video below:

WFPK is proud to present Slowdive on May 7 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
John Timmons

