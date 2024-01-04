© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Jazz singer Stacey Kent on waltzes, sad songs, & fan favorites

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 4, 2024 at 1:20 PM EST

Stacey Kent talks Summer Me, Winter Me, Ne Me Quitte Pa, and Postcard Lover

Stacey Kent joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest album, Summer Me, Winter Me. The jazz vocalist shares insights into the unique concept behind the album, which compiles songs requested by fans during her live shows over the years but had never been officially recorded. Kent discusses the eclectic mix of songs, emphasizing how they come together to create a cohesive and flowing album. She expresses her appreciation for the ephemeral quality of live performances and the connection she feels with the audience.

Kent delves into specific tracks, such as "Ne Me Quitte Pas," revealing the decision to record two different versions. She also explores the evolution of "Postcard Lover" over the past decade and the enduring appeal of waltzes and melancholic songs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
