IT'S ALIVE: Justin Townes Earle "Movin' On" (2012)

Justin Townes Earle was born on this day in 1982 in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer-songwriter, born to musician Steve Earle, got his middle name as a dedication to his father's mentor, singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt. His father left the family when Justin was two-years-old, but returned about 10 years later after becoming sober. Justin dropped out of school, did work touring with his father, and settled in eastern Tennessee with fellow musicians.

Earle released the EP Yuma in 2007, and signed Chicago's Bloodshot Records. He would release 8 full length albums between then and 2019. In 2009, he received the Americana Music Award for Emerging Artist of the Year, and again in 2011 when "Harlem River Blues" earned Song of the Year.

This video features Earle in 2012 performing "Movin' On" live on KEXP from the SXSW Radio Day Stage.