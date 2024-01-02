Today's ear X-tacy: Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill"

Kate Bush scored her biggest hit in the US with her classic song “Running Up That Hill”. It was released as the lead single from her 1985 album Hounds of Love .The song is about making a deal with God to swap lives with another person

In a 1985 interview she explained: "It's about a relationship between a man and a woman. They love each other very much, and the power of the relationship is something that gets in the way. It creates insecurities. It's saying if the man could be the woman and the woman the man, if they could make a deal with God, to change places, that they'd understand what it's like to be the other person and perhaps it would clear up misunderstandings. You know, all the little problems; there would be no problem."

In 2022 the song gained renewed attention and a new audience for Bush after it was featured repeatedly in the fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

It turns out Bush is a fan of Stranger Things and gave them permission after agreeing to their vision for using the song. She posted a message on her website praising the "fantastic, gripping" new series and shared her excitement with the resurgence of the song: "It's all really exciting! I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

