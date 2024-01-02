© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Rosanne Cash: "The Wheel came from the deepest parts of myself"

Kyle Meredith
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM EST

Rosanne Cash on The Wheel, Singing with The National, & Covering Lou Reed

Rosanne Cash and Kyle Meredith delve into the 30th anniversary of her pivotal 1993 album, The Wheel. Cash reflects on the challenges and upheavals in her life during the making of the album and the significance of creating art in the face of adversity. The discussion extends to the vibrant music scene in early '90s New York and the collaboration with director Mary Lambert on the video for The Wheel. Cash also touches upon live performances, including appearances on Austin City Limits and Columbia Record Radio Hour, with the latter featuring David Byrne providing backup vocals on one track.

The conversation shifts to the present day, with Cash sharing insights into her upcoming Reinventing The Wheel tour and plans to reimagine some of the album's songs. She also discusses recent collaborations, such as singing with The National on their song "Crumble" and covering Lou Reed's "Magician" for an upcoming tribute album.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
Kyle Meredith

